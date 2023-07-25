PL man undergoing Stoke City medical with Potters set to beat Championship rivals to signing

Stoke City are set to win the race for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, reports John Percy.

Stoke City have needed a goalkeeper for the past few transfer windows. This summer, Alex Neil looked determined to land Wolves’ Matija Sarkic who spent time on loan last season, but that move has since fallen through.

Then Travers was linked. The three cap Republic of Ireland international has fallen well down the pecking order on the south coast and has been linked with multiple Championship clubs this summer, with Stoke being one.

And now, The Telegraph’s Percy has revealed that Travers is having a medical at the bet365 Stadium today after Stoke and Bournemouth agreed a deal.

Another signing imminent at Stoke – Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers is having a medical today after a deal was agreed with #afcb. #scfc https://t.co/51Y5LBbJZI — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 25, 2023

It comes after the news that Bournemouth are set to land Inter Milan goalkeeper Andrei Radu, which Alex Crook said freed up Travers to leave the Cherries.

Travers won the 2021/22 Championship Golden Glove after keeping 20 clean sheets in the league that season, conceding just 39 as the Cherries earned promotion to the Premier League.

Travers looks set to become the Potters’ eighth signing of the summer so far.

A solid signing…

For a goalkeeper, Travers is still very young at 24-years-old and he’s already proved himself in the Championship, so for the Potters this looks like a very solid capture indeed.

And for Travers, joining an up and coming Stoke City side ahead of what should be a positive season looks like a good career move.

Neil and the Stoke recruitment team are delivering on their promises this summer and if Travers signs, he could arguably be the club’s best and most useful signing ahead of next season.

Stoke City look to be finally filling that no.1 spot that has been bugging them for years.