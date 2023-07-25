Northampton Town want Huddersfield Town striker, reporter claims

Northampton Town want Huddersfield Town striker Tyreece Simpson, reports Alan Nixon.

Northampton Town are interested in landing the attacker following their promotion from League Two last season.

Simpson, 21, joined Huddersfield on a four-year contract last September from Ipswich Town but his situation in Yorkshire is up in the air at the moment ahead of the new campaign.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Cobblers are ‘keen’ as they look to sharpen their attacking options under boss Jon Brady.

Northampton target addition

Northampton have a vacancy to fill up top following Kieron Bowie’s return to Fulham at the end of last term when his loan deal expired. Simpson would be a useful addition if they were able to lure him to Sixfields and would give them more pace and power in forward areas.

He joined Ipswich Town in 2018 and went on to make seven appearances for their first-team as a youngster. Swindon Town brought him in on loan during the 2021/22 season and he was a real hit during his time at the County Ground, firing 11 goals in 30 outings in all competitions.

The Ipswich-born man then cut ties with his local team last year when Huddersfield came calling but he hasn’t quite made the impact he would have hoped with the Terriers so far. He hasn’t scored in his 10 matches for them to date.

Nevertheless, he still has plenty of time on his side and a move to Northampton would be a good opportunity for him to get some regular game time under his belt and show what he can do in the Football League again. Brady’s men finished 3rd in the fourth tier last term and finally managed to claw themselves into League One.