‘More signings needed’ – How will Barnsley fare in the 2023/24 League One season? Prediction

Barnsley fell at the final hurdle last season losing in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley finished 4th in League One last time around and reached the play-off final where they faced Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley. They picked up a red card not long into the second half and went onto concede in the 123rd minute to lose the game.

Now, new boss Neill Collins is tasked with making up the difference and getting them over the line this season.

Here, our writers predict how Barnsley will get on in the 2023/24 League One campaign…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Collins comes into the job with limited experience. His only time as a manager has been spent in America at Tampa Bay and whilst that doesn’t make him a bad option it does bring some element of doubt to whether he can hit the ground running and compete at the top of the third tier at the first time of asking.

“Barnsley have also seen several key men depart this summer and whilst they have made new additions some are unproven at this level.

“It is being said that the League One competition isn’t as strong as it usually is this year and that’s probably true, but it doesn’t make it any easier to earn promotion and sustain a challenge for the top six spots.

“As things stand I’m not sure Barnsley have done enough to finish any higher than 4th, they need more summer arrivals in my opinion if they want to sure up a push for the top six because at the moment I think they may just fall short.”

Prediction: Top eight

James Ray

“Time will tell just how Collins manages in his first EFL job but I think he’s got the tools to succeed at Barnsley. He played a three at the back in America so tactically, the change from Michael Duff to the new boss shouldn’t be too much to handle for the players.

“Some influential players have moved on but the Tykes have added some who could become stars, with Andy Dallas on my radar as a possible new favourite. The strong midfield is still in place too and as long as that stays together, I’m confident Barnsley will be in the play-off fight again.

“There are more signings needed with a centre-back or two a must. Some strong additions there could thrust them into the top-two fight but for now, I’ll say play-offs for the Tykes.”

Prediction: Play-offs