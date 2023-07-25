‘Mediocre’ – How will Norwich City fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Norwich City will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign last time around.

David Wagner’s side finished inside the bottom half of the Championship last season. Norwich City sat 13th come the end of the campaign and a run of six games to end the season without a win saw them go into the final few weeks without a shot at the top six.

The Canaries will have been expecting a stronger push for the play-offs considering they were newly-relegated, but now competition is stronger and they must improve significantly if they want to stand a chance this season.

Here, some of our writers predict how the Canaries’ 2023/24 season could pan out…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“When I think of Norwich City I often think of a team who in recent history have found this level of football quite easy. However, that’s not the case anymore.

“Last season was poor and when that happens it’s natural to look at the transfer window for reinforcements, which Norwich City have made, but are they enough to make an impact? I’m not convinced. The likes of Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes add experience, but there’s doubt over whether they add the quality necessary to compete with other clubs’ business so far this summer.

“Wagner still has a lot to prove and whether he can recreate the Championship success he had with Huddersfield Town remains to be seen. I do believe given there will be at least 12 sides this season fancying their chances of a top six finish that Norwich just haven’t done enough and for that reason I predict another mediocre season for the Canaries.”

Prediction: Mid-table

Luke Phelps

“I think the days of Norwich City dominating the Championship are long gone. Even though I rate David Wagner as a manager, I really think Norwich have very little hope of challenging next season and so expectations need to be managed.

“Mid-table looks like where Norwich City are at right now. They’ve signed some useful players this summer, albeit not very inspiring ones, and unless they can pull off some impressive loan captures in the latter part of the window then I think next season is going to be tough.

“There’s a lot of teams looking way ahead of the Canaries right now and so I’m going to say mid-table. The aim for Norwich should be to build for the future, develop some younger talents and just get through the next season.”

Prediction: Mid-table