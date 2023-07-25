Liverpool agree personal terms with Southampton star, £35m bid now planned

Liverpool are set to make their first official bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

Lavia, 19, made 29 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season. The defensive midfielder enjoyed a strong first full season in senior football following his arrival from Manchester City’s youth sides.

The Belgian international put in some incredibly mature performances for his age and despite the Saints’ relegation he stood out as one of the brightest talents in the Premier League last season.

It’s not surprise given his age and ability that interest began surfacing as soon as Southampton were relegated. The likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea were thought to be eyeing a deal. It was said Liverpool would not pursuit a move for Lavia due to Southampton’s apparent £50million valuation, but the latest update suggests that isn’t the case.

Tavolieri has now claimed personal terms are agreed between both the player and Liverpool with the Reds preparing a bid in the region of £35million.

An inevitable transfer

Russell Martin is preparing for his first season at the helm of Southampton. His side are rebuilding following a dismal top tier campaign and whilst Lavia would have aided their Championship chances, it never seemed realistic that he would stay at St Mary’s beyond this summer.

It seems the imminent departure of Jordan Henderson has allowed this deal to progress with Liverpool needing reinforcements in midfield. The 19-year-old has huge potential and stepping up into a Jurgen Klopp squad this early will be tough, but he has all the right qualities to become a world class talent one day.

Liverpool’s bid is below the initial asking price the Saints placed on their youngster, and it remains to be seen whether it will be accepted meaning this saga may not quite be over yet. It will be hoped by those at Southampton the asking price is met as early as possible to give them more chance to replace Lavia and potentially their other key men linked with a move away.

Martin will be hoping to get off to a fast start on the south coast. However, with interest still strong for three of Southampton’s star players less than two weeks from the season it may not be the smooth start he would’ve hoped for.