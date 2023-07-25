Leeds United expected to wrap up deal for Newcastle United ace

Leeds United are expected to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow after Bournemouth moved for Inter Milan’s Andrei Radu, as per Fabrizio Romano.

32-year-old shot-stopper Darlow has been at the centre of a significant transfer battle after his impressive stint on loan with Hull City over the second half of last season. The Tigers were keen on a permanent reunion but were priced out of a deal.

Leeds United and Bournemouth have been battling for the Newcastle United ace too.

Now, the dominos are falling and it looks as though Darlow will be heading for Elland Road this summer.

Bournemouth are set to sign Romanian international Andrei Radu from Inter Milan, opening the door for Leeds to swoop in for Darlow. Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano now says that he is expected to make the move to Daniel Farke’s side.

Karl Darlow, now expected to join Leeds United from Newcastle as Bournemouth will go for Andrei Radu. ⚪️ #LUFC https://t.co/GpvGFMLAhN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Darlow has two years left on his Newcastle deal, with a £5m valuation previously reported.

The new no.1?

Doubts surround the future of Illan Meslier and if Darlow is to come through the doors, it could speed up an exit for the Frenchman. Should he move on and the Darlow deal go through, the former Nottingham Forest ‘keeper would almost certainly become Farke’s new no.1.

He’s proven at this level and has impressed in the Premier League too, bringing vast experience to a Leeds XI that could have a fair few emerging talents in. That will prove valuable as he leads from the back while also possessing a brilliant shot-stopping ability.

What will be interesting to see is just how much Darlow is costing. The £5m fee previously reported makes for quite a pricey deal for a 32-year-old ‘keeper but if he plays a pivotal role in getting the Whites back to the Premier League, it’ll be worth every penny.