Key update emerges on Tottenham’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers man Ashley Phillips

Tottenham Hotspur remain confident of signing Blackburn Rovers man Ashley Phillips despite reports the deal could collapse, as per The Athletic (Via Inside Futbol).

Phillips, 18, made 14 senior appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season across the Championship, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The 2022/23 season was the first for Phillips where he was properly involved in the senior set up at Rovers and during his limited time playing for their senior squad he did show signs of promise.

Phillips is a current England U19 international and the central defender has huge potential in the game.

Spurs have been linked with the youngster for sometime now. The Premier League side had previously triggered Phillips’ release clause, but a grey area in his contract meant Blackburn Rovers began asking for more, making Spurs doubt their desire to pursue a deal.

Now though, it has been reported that Spurs remain confident of signing the 18-year-old. It is said a compromise could be made this summer and negotiations aren’t over yet.

A blow for Rovers

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side narrowly missed out on the top six in the Championship last season. Rovers fans would’ve been hoping their side could put together a summer window that put them in a strong position to go and finish inside the play-offs this time around, but instead they’ve seen several key men leave with few replacements in sight.

Losing Phillips would be another departure to a big talent at Ewood Park, but if they can hold out for a bigger fee then that could be used to reinvest in their squad this summer.

The summer hasn’t been straightforward for Tomasson with some reports suggesting he was considering stepping down from his responsibilities due to the transfer situation.

It’ll be interesting to see where Phillips ends up come the end of the summer window with interest persisting from the Premier League.