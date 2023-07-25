‘Hopes are high’ – How will Bristol City fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Bristol City made another strong start to the summer transfer window, but they’ve since slowed down.

It was the same case last summer – Bristol City made a blistering start to the summer window before quietening down.

But Nigel Pearson’s side seem to be steadily building upon each passing season and with the sale of Alex Scott seemingly set for this summer, they could yet have a bit more spending money than usual.

The Robins might yet come into top six contention next season, but how do our writers think they’ll fare next time round?

Here, our writers predict how they think Bristol City will finish next time round…

Luke Phelps

“I like what Bristol City are doing under Pearson. It might not be flashy or game-changing, but they’re steadily putting together a decent-looking squad whilst developing some great talents in the process.

“I think the sale of Scott will have a lot to say about Bristol City’s next seaosn – if they sell and reinvest well, it could be a prosperous campaign, but if they sell and don’t reinvest then it could be tough.

“Bristol City are far from a one-man team though and with or without Scott, I think they’ll be well clear of relegation. I’d like to see Bristol City make a go of it, but realistically I think top 10 is the best they could achieve next season.”

Prediction: Top half

James Ray

“I can see Bristol City making strides forward this season. They’ve made some shrewd signings and I think Tommy Conway could announce himself as a real star after his impressive breakthrough campaign was somewhat hindered by an injury earlier this year.

“Unsurprisingly, a lot of eyes are on Alex Scott’s situation going into the new season. If he stays then the Robins retain the services of one of the division’s best midfielders but if he moves on, all the focus will be on how that money is spent.

“Bristol City could easily break into the top-half this season. I still think the play-offs will prove a step too far given just how strong the Championship is this season, but my hopes are high. I’ll say mid-table for now, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they end up in the top-half and in and around the chasing pack.”

Prediction: Mid-table