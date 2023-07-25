Free agent eyed and more: The West Brom transfer news from the last week of the window

West Brom are yet to make a single signing this summer. Concerns have been raised about the club’s ownership but the hope will be that some investment is to come given the need for new signings at The Hawthorns.

The new season is just weeks away now so it could be a busy spell for Carlos Corberan as he looks to get his squad ready.

Most of the albeit limited talk has been about potential incomings but one player who could move on is David Button.

The goalkeeper has had his critics over the course of his West Brom career and it has been said that Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and relegated Reading are both holding an interest in button. As it stands though, a move has not come to fruition and he remains on the books at The Hawthorns.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has been linked with a surprise exit. Trusted reporter John Percy said last week that the former Chelsea and Watford man had flown to Israel ahead of a potential move to Maccabi Haifa, though the move hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

Onto potential targets and one who will unfortunately not be heading for the Baggies is full-back Dexter Lembikisa.

West Brom are among the sides who TEAMtalk have claimed were keen on Wolves’ Jamaican defender. However, he’s set to sign for Rotherham United as Wolves look to give him some first-team experience away from Molineux.

Another player heading for the Championship is midfielder Jack Colback. He’s a free agent after his Nottingham Forest deal expired and the second-tier is his likely destination with West Brom, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town all claimed to be keen. Time will tell just where he ends up though with some solid options available.

Last but not least, Kortney Hause could move on from Aston Villa and is on the Baggies’ list, it has been reported.

The central defender is down the pecking order at Villa Park and has drawn admiring glances from the Championship.