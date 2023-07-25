Door opens for Charlton Athletic to sign Championship man, reporter claims

Charlton Athletic have been cleared to sign Tayo Edun from Blackburn Rovers, reports Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic are poised to win the race for the left-back as they look to continue their recruitment drive ahead of the new League One season.

Edun, 25, has fallen down the pecking order at Ewood Park and is now set to move on for a new challenge in his career.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Rovers are ‘letting’ him leave for The Valley now.

Boost for Charlton

Edun will bolster Charlton’s options at the back and will strengthen what they already have in their squad. It has been a busy summer for the Addicks so far as they gear up for Dean Holden’s first full campaign at the helm.

They won the race to sign striker Alfie May from Cheltenham Town and have also brought in defender Lloyd Jones from Cambridge United and midfielder Panutche Camara from Ipswich Town on loan.

Edun has got experience from playing in the third tier from his time at Lincoln City. He joined the Imps in January 2020 and went on to become a key player for them, making 65 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with three goals.

The former England youth international rose up through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to play seven times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away from Craven Cottage at Ipswich Town to gain experience.

He has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Blackburn’s starting XI over recent seasons and has only played 34 games for the Lancashire outfit.

A move away to Charlton will be beneficial for him and he will be able to get more regular game time with Holden’s side.