Coventry City expected to cut ties with 33-year-old in this transfer window

Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore is expected to move on this summer, as detailed in a report by CoventryLive.

Coventry City are now well stocked up on options in their goalkeeping department and could cut ties with the experienced stopper in this transfer window with the new season on the horizon.

Moore, 33, joined Mark Robins’ side in 2021 and has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

CoventryLive report that it is ‘unlikely’ that the Sky Blues will have three senior ‘keepers in their squad next term and he is likely to find himself ‘another club’ in the near future.

Coventry exit on the cards

Brad Collins’ arrival from Barnsley has seen Moore slip further down the pecking order. The former Chelsea man will compete with Ben Wilson for the number one spot in the next campaign and with youngster Cian Tyler coming through as well, the club need to let somebody go.

Moore is an experienced player in the Football League and has made 239 appearance in his career to date, 46 have which have been in Coventry colours, and he would be a shrewd addition for a team still needing another goalkeeper at the moment.

He had spells at Brentford and Cardiff City before linking up with Sheffield United in August 2016. The Isle of Wight-born man helped the Blades rise from League One to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane and was in and out of Chris Wilder’s side during those years.

Moore ended up playing 70 times during his successful stint in South Yorkshire before he left for Coventry. His future is up in the air and it appears his days with Robins’ side are numbered now.