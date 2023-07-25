Charlton Athletic agree deal to land 22-year-old midfielder

Charlton Athletic are poised to continue their recruitment drive as they prepare for the upcoming League One season under Dean Holden.

Taylor, 22, saw his deal at Burton run out at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

Football Insider claim the Addicks are poised to win the race for his signature now to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

New face incoming at Charlton

Taylor would be a shrewd addition for Charlton and he would be a useful long-term option. Despite his young age, he has got plenty of experience of playing in the Football League now and still has potential to grow and develop down the line.

He joined the Brewers in 2021 and went on to become a key player at the Pirelli Stadium. The former Wales youth international, who has also represented Scotland in the past, made 65 appearances for Dino Maamria’s side in all competitions and there was an air of inevitability that he would be leaving them this summer.

The Irvine-born man started his career on the books at Aberdeen and rose up through the academyof the Dons before moving down to England as a youngster to join Wolves in the Premier League in 2017.

Taylor played once for the first-team at Molineux in a Carabao Cup clash against rivals Aston Villa in his second year. He has since made Burton his home but now appears to be heading to Charlton for a new challenge.