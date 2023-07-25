‘Cause for concern’ – How will Blackburn Rovers fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Blackburn Rovers made a strong start to the summer but in recent weeks, the momentum gained as waned amid uncertainty over their situation.

Reports claimed manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was considering quitting Blackburn Rovers after the Venky’s were advised to decrease their investment. The ownership has since shown their stance by becoming sleeve sponsor, easing nerves somewhat, but the manager’s recent quotes on the matter has shown the ship isn’t necessarily steady.

With that said, some of our writers predict how Rovers will fare in the 2023/24 Championship season…

James Ray

“The early signings of Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson made for a promising start to Blackburn’s summer but the doubts over Tomasson’s future and continued uncertainty have seen hopes drop heading into the new campaign.

“As long as Tomasson is in charge at Ewood Park, I believe Rovers will always be there and thereabouts in the promotion fight. He’s a manager I rate highly but the squad needs work if they’re to break into the play-off spots this season.

“The slowing transfer business and Tomasson’s words are a cause for concern. If he moves on, I can see Blackburn finishing in the bottom half but as it stands, I think they’ll have to settle for mid-table. They’ve still got some great players and I’ll be intrigued to see just how Adam Wharton develops over a full season but at the moment, Rovers may find themselves in mid-table.”

Prediction: Mid-table

Luke Phelps

“Rovers have one of the best coaches in the league. But if they don’t properly back him then they’re only going to achieve so much.

“I think last season was a good season for Blackburn but I think it’s very difficult to see them improving on that league finish with the current squad.

“That, and the added quality in the Championship next season makes the upcoming season a very difficult one for Blackburn, and so I don’t think they’ll finish much higher than the mid-table position.

“I hope to see Tomasson and his side prove me wrong, but I think mid-table is where Blackburn are heading next season.”

Prediction: Mid-table