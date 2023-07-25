Cardiff City keen on reunion with former star who is surplus to requirements at PL club

Cardiff City are interested in bringing Kieffer Moore back to the club on loan, a report from Wales Online has said.

Cardiff City had Wales international Moore on the books from the summer of 2020 until winter 2022. He managed 25 goals in 66 games for the Bluebirds before joining Bournemouth, who he helped fire to the Premier League.

Overall, the towering 30-year-old has netted eight goals in 33 games for the Cherries.

However, fresh claims over his future have now emerged from Wales Online.

They report that Bournemouth are now willing to offload Moore as he doesn’t fit in the plans of new boss Andoni Iraola. They would prefer to sell him but former club Cardiff City are keen on a loan reunion as they can’t pay transfer fees for permanent additions due to their transfer embargo.

However, with Moore interested in returning to Wales, the hope will be that a loan agreement can be reached.

A big addition

Moore is a proven threat at Championship level and would be a coup for any second-tier side if he is to move on from Bournemouth this summer. His physicality and towering aerial presence makes him an asset at club and international level.

What would be interesting to see if anyone moves on if a deal for Moore can be struck. Erol Bulut already has two new strikers in the form of Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo while Kion Etete and Callum Robinson are already on the books.

His signing would give Cardiff some strong options at the top of the pitch but with Bournemouth favouring a sale, it remains to be seen whether or not he heads elsewhere with more interest sure to emerge.