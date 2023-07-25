‘Can’t see them getting over the line’ – How will Millwall fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Millwall will be looking to finally break into the top six this season after missing out by just one point last time around.

Gary Rowett managed to guide his Millwall side to just a point outside the top six last season finishing 8th in the second tier.

The Lions proved to be a hard team to face once again, but they didn’t quite have enough to get over the line. Millwall fans can consider themselves quite unfortunate given the final day drama that occurred which saw the Lions lose a 3-1 lead at half time ultimately costing them a spot in the play-offs.

It will be hoped the side can learn lessons from their shortcomings this year, but it won’t be easy.

Here, our writers have their say on Millwall and predict whereabouts they’ll finish in the Championship next season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall are never an easy team to face and Rowett has managed to get his side in a position where they’re tough to beat regardless of who is playing them. They’ve added some strong talent to their side this summer and I do think they’ll be in a better place than they were last season come the end of the window, but I’m not convinced it’ll be enough.

“Recent history shows Millwall are never that far away from the top six, but they also seem to never manage to find the run of form needed to get over the line. I’m not quite sure why that is but I’m also not sure it’ll change this season.

“The Lions must ensure their form at The Den is strong if they want to stand any chance of a top six finish this season and they will need further arrivals in the coming weeks in certain areas. There’s a lot of sides hoping to mount a top six push this season and for me whilst I think Millwall will have a good season, I can’t see them getting over the line.”

Prediction: Top half

Luke Phelps

“Millwall’s transfer business has been very shrewd this summer, albeit quite minimal. Rowett and Millwall don’t often go crazy in the market, instead adding the necessary quality in the necessary areas, and I think that’ll bode well for them down the line.

“Keeping Zian Flemming is key and with the summer transfer window still open, a sale remains a possibility. But if the Lions can keep him and get the likes of Kevin Nisbet and Casper De Norre firing then I think Millwall could be in the mix once again.

“The Championship is increasing in quality every season and keeping up with that is going to be tough. But Rowett is a very experienced boss and this Millwall team really suits his style of play, so I think Millwall will be in top six contention once again.”

Prediction: Top 10