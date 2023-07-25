Blackpool fail with optimistic bid for League One club’s star player

Blackpool have seen a £250,000 bid for Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon turned down, it has been claimed.

25-year-old Moxon made a thoroughly successful return to hometown club Carlisle United last season. He started in the Cumbrians’ youth ranks before heading to Scotland, then rejoining Paul Simpson’s after eight years away.

He was arguably League Two’s best player as Carlisle won promotion, managing six goals and 17 assists from central midfield.

Many would have anticipated interest from elsewhere after such a strong season and now, it has emerged that a bid has been rejected for Moxon. According to Sky Sports (via the News and Star), relegated Blackpool have made and failed with a bid for the star midfielder.

It is said that the Tangerines bid just £250,000 for Moxon, an ambitiously low figure considering just how important he was last season and despite the fact that his contract at Brunton Park runs out at the end of the upcoming season.

One to hold onto

As Carlisle United make the transition to League One football, it will be absolutely vital that they retain Moxon’s services. He will be key for Simpson and co as they step up, so losing him to a rival would come as a big blow before the start of the campaign.

From Blackpool’s perspective, it will be interesting to see whether or not they come in with another bid. The reported offer of £250,000 was optimistic to say the least and if they really want to bring him to Bloomfield Road, they’ll likely have to offer significantly more.

Neil Critchley will be keen to make some more fresh additions to his ranks but unless their offer for Moxon is upped by a good amount, it seems unlikely that he’ll be heading there.