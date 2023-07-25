‘A step too far’ – How will Coventry City fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Coventry City have a tough act to follow after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Sky Blues fell short at the final hurdle last time around, losing on penalties to Luton Town. However, the attention quickly turned to preparing for the new season and Mark Robins’ side looks to be in good shape ahead of the 2023/24 season.

But just how will Coventry City fare after the highs of last season? A handful of our writers have made their predictions here…

James Ray

“With Viktor Gyokeres gone and doubts over Gustavo Hamer’s future, Coventry City could have their work cut out next season. Ellis Simms is a solid replacement and time will tell how Hamer’s situation pans out but I’d be very surprised if the Sky Blues reach the same heights as last season.

“I think they’ll be in the play-off fight next season and I’m backing them to earn another top-half finish but I think the top-six will prove a step too far. There’s still time for them to strengthen further and the Gyokeres money should help them do that.

“The mood should still be pretty high among supporters heading into the new season and they have shown they’re not to be underestimated. I’ll say a top-half finish for Coventry, maybe around 9th.”

Prediction: Top-half

Luke Phelps

“I’m not fancying much from Coventry next season. Losing Gyokeres is a huge blow and whilst they’re far from a one-man team, recreating the heights of last season without the Swede is going to be difficult.

“Unless Robins can make some really impressive signings in the next few weeks then I think Coventry will be lurching in and around the mid-table pack.

“But the Sky Blues’ transfer business has been solid in recent seasons and so I’m confident that Coventry will sign some good players with their Gyokeres millions.

“Having said that, I’ll back Coventry for a top 10 finish.”

Prediction: Top 10