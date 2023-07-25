3 Wesley alternatives Watford should look at amid recent links with Aston Villa outcast

Watford look to be on the hunt for another striker after the Daily Mail claimed the Hornets were in discussions over a loan move for Aston Villa man Wesley on Monday.

The powerful Brazilian has struggled since moving to Villa Park though, and his loan spells with Levante UD and Internacional haven’t gone much better. It means Watford could be better off looking at other options and Moldovan star Ion Nicolaescu is another who has been linked.

However here, we look at three alternatives to Wesley who the Hornets should have in mind…

Sory Kaba – FC Midtjylland

Kaba comes into this summer off the back of a fantastic loan spell with Cardiff City. He was key in keeping the Bluebirds in the Championship with his goals and endeavour at the top of the pitch proving him as a dangerous player in this division, perhaps making him the best option of these three named.

Kaba’s deal is up next summer too, so a move could be feasible.

Akor Adams – Lillestrom

Nigerian prodigy Adams has starred in Norway with Lillestrom, netting 17 goals in 17 games across all competitions so far this season. The 23-year-old is a powerful, dangerous striker and looks destined for a move away.

He’s already been linked with Watford too, so if there’s a choice between Wesley and the in-form Nigerian, the latter could be the best option. Signing him now could lead to a hefty profit too, bringing him in before he starts to catch the eyes of top clubs.

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor

Wright is another tall, powerful striker who could prove to be a better option than Wesley. His return of 15 goals in 28 Super Lig games last season shows he knows just where the goal is and at 25, he should be approaching the peak of his powers.

After previously struggling for goals with FC Schalke and VVV-Venlo, Wright has started to come of age in recent seasons and could be a real talisman in the Championship.

However, with that, he could come at a more significant price like Adams, perhaps making Sory Kaba the best of these three strong options put forward.