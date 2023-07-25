3 centre-backs Coventry City should eye up with transfer target nearing £6.5m move elsewhere

Coventry City held an interest in Scottish international Jack Hendry but he is now set to make a £6.5m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

The Daily Mail reported the latest on Hendry’s situation on Monday, with Coventry City’s interest set to bear no fruit as he heads for the Middle East. It means the Sky Blues will have no choice but to look elsewhere in the search for some much-needed options at centre-back.

With that said, here are three central defenders who need to be on their radar…

Di’Shon Bernard – Free agent

Bernard is without a club after being let go by Manchester United earlier this summer and he’s shown before he can perform at this level. He made a good impression on loan at Hull City and made a somewhat surprising drop down to Portsmouth for the second half of last season, performing well there too.

The Jamaican international is a solid, versatile defender who has his best years ahead of him and as a free agent, he’d be a low cost and low risk addition to Mark Robins’ defensive ranks.

Jack Elliott – Philadelphia Union

If a more senior figure is wanted, Englishman abroad Jack Elliott could be one worth considering.

His contract with Philadelphia Union expires next summer and a move to the EFL could prove intriguing. He’s been one of the MLS’ standout centre-backs, offering a towering aerial presence and a wide range of passing. At 27, Elliott is in his prime and a chance to test himself on these shores could prove intriguing after spending his entire career in America.

Auston Trusty – Arsenal

Last but not least is Birmingham City’s former loan star Trusty. He was fantastic with the Blues last season and certainly looks like a player capable of playing Premier League football, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll get that chance with Arsenal.

If the door opens for him to move on, the Championship could be a good destination given the strong guarantee of game time. Coventry have money to spend after the Viktor Gyokeres sale and some of it would be well spent on getting Trusty in.