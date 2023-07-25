2 players who could realistically sign for Swansea City in the coming weeks

Swansea City have had a pleasantly surprising summer transfer window so far, signing a number of impressive players.

Jerry Yates is perhaps Swansea City’s marquee summer signing so far, though the acquisitions of Josh Key and Josh Ginnelly are also very impressive.

And new boss Michael Duff looks set to add some more names to his ranks in the coming weeks as the Swans gear up for what will be a very tough 2023/24 Championship season.

Here we look at two players who could realistically join Swansea City in the coming weeks…

Lee Buchanan

Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan continues to be linked with a move to England this summer, and he continues to be linked with a move to Swansea City.

Planet Swans revealed earlier in the month that Swansea were set to win the race to sign the ex-Derby County man, but he remains in Germany and he’s taking part in Bremen’s pre-season preparations.

And Bremen club chief Frank Baumann has recently confirmed that Buchanan has interest from England but that they’re holding firm on their valuation of the 22-year-old.

Buchanan certainly seems like a prime target for Swansea and if a price can be agreed upon, we could see Buchanan arriving in Wales very soon.

Harrison Ashby

Swansea City need additions at full-back this summer and Wales Online recently revealed that Newcastle United youngster Harrison Ashby is someone of interest.

The 21-year-old swapped West Ham for Newcastle United last season but he’s yet to make his first-team debut for the Magpies.

Now it looks like he could be sent out on loan and the Championship is the first port of call for many Premier League clubs looking to offload their younger players.

Game time could be readily-available at Swansea City given the lack of full-backs and so Ashby to Swansea looks like a very plausible move.