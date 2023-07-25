2 players who could realistically sign for Norwich City in the coming weeks

Norwich City are busy preparing for the start of the new Championship season under David Wagner.

Norwich City’s first game of the new campaign is at home to Hull City on Saturday 5th August.

The Canaries have been linked with a few players over recent times. Here is a look at two deals they could realistically strike in the coming weeks before they take on the Tigers…

Ryan Fraser

The winger has slipped way down the pecking order at Newcastle United in the Premier League and most signs point towards him leaving the club this summer. Norwich have been targeting experience with their recruitment, bringing in the likes of Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes, and he fits the bill for the East Anglian outfit.

As detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times, Wagner is keen on luring him to Carrow Road and the Scotsman would bolster his attacking options. The 29-year-old, who rose up through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, has made 59 appearances for the Toon Army since joining them from AFC Bournemouth in 2020 and has scored three goals.

Georgi Rusev

Football Insider have reported that Norwich are in the frame to land CSKA 1948 and Bulgaria winger Georgi Rusev along with Watford and rivals Ipswich Town. The Bulgaria international would certainly be an interesting addition and has been in decent form over recent years.

He has scored 18 goals in 98 games for his current club in all competitions, seven of which came last term, and his performances in the Czech top flight has seen him linked with a switch to England. The 25-year-old has also played in Spain before for Elche and Getafe and would give the Canaries something different if they decide to move for him.