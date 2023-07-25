2 players who could realistically sign for Doncaster Rovers in the coming weeks

Doncaster Rovers have been busy this summer preparing for the new League Two campaign.

Doncaster Rovers have brought back Grant McCann and will be hoping he can guide them back up to League One next term.

The Yorkshire club have made Hull City right-back Tom Nixon their latest signing on loan. Here is a look at two more players they could realistically bring in before the new season starts…

Rory Watson

The door is open to sign the goalkeeper on a free transfer following his departure form fellow fourth tier outfit Wrexham at the end of June when his contract at the Racecourse Ground expired. He would provide more competition and depth to Doncaster’s goalkeeping department which would be useful.

As detailed in a report by the Doncaster Free Press, the ex-Hull and Scunthorpe United man has been on trial with the Yorkshire club over recent times. He has made 106 appearances so far in his career and will be hoping to land a new club soon.

Arjan Raikhy

He is available as a free agent after leaving Aston Villa earlier this summer and has been linked with Rovers recently. The Daily Mail claim he is on McCann’s radar along with league rivals such as Barrow, Salford City and Morecambe.

At the age of 20, he would be a useful long-term addition for Doncaster if they decide to sign him on a free. He spent time on the books at West Brom before moving to Villa Park in 2021. The midfielder went on to play five times for Villa’s first-team which shows that he has potential and was highly-rated and he also had loan spells away at Stockport County and Grimsby Town to get some experience under his belt.