2 players who could realistically sign for Barnsley in the coming weeks

Barnsley will be hoping new boss Neill Collins can guide them to promotion from League One next season.

Barnsley have turned to the former Sheffield United man as their manager following Michael Duff’s exit to Swansea City.

The Tykes have recently bolstered their attacking options by landing Max Watters and Andy Dallas. Here is a look at two more reported targets who they could realistically sign in the coming weeks…

Corey O’Keefe

Barnsley are looking to snap up the former Birmingham City full-back from Forest Green Rovers after their relegation to League Two. The Barnsley Chronicle have reported that a deal to lure him to Oakwell is ‘close’ and he will add more competition and depth to their squad ahead of the next campaign.

O’Keefe, 25, joined his current club in 2022 from Rochdale and still has a year left on his contract with the Gloucestershire outfit. He made 50 appearances in all competitions last term and chipped in with a useful eight assists despite his team’s struggles on the pitch.

Luke Bolton

The Tykes have been linked with the Manchester City academy graduate over recent times as he continues to catch the eye at Salford City in the fourth tier. He helped the Ammies reach the play-offs last season under Neil Wood but they lost at the semi-finals stage to North West rivals Stockport County on penalties.

According to BBC Sport, Barnsley have had a bid rejected for him in this window and will need to fork out more money if they are to land his signature. He fits the bill for the South Yorkshire outfit and would strengthen what they already have at their disposal.