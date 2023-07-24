‘We are in talks’: Hull City boss offers exciting transfer update with the club targeting new arrivals

Hull City finished 15th in the Championship last time around with the club looking a lot better under the guidance of Rosenior.

The Tigers were tipped by many to have a strong campaign last season following quite a busy and impressive summer window, but things didn’t quite gel as they should’ve and instead they were left stuck closer to the relegation zone than the top six for a lot of the season.

So far this summer Rosenior has tried to tailor the squad to how he likes it letting several players depart whilst also adding many exciting talents to their ranks.

Hull Live reported last week the club are still in the market for attacking options and a goalkeeper and now, speaking to Hull Live Rosenior has claimed the club are in talks with several potential incomings this summer. He said:

“We are in talks with some exciting players who we are competing for so I don’t think it’s right for me to talk about anyone at the moment.

“The sooner the better for me. The sooner I get the players in I want, the better it is for any coach. It’s a process. You have to negotiate with clubs, you have to negotiate with agents, speak with clubs and then if it’s a loan then the club has to release those players because they have to get their players in.

“We’re really set. I know the positions we’re recruiting in and I pretty much know the players that we’re recruiting so I’m in a really comfortable place, so yes, I might have to put the foot down on the accelerator and get those players in.”

More to come

The season begins in less than two weeks time now and as Rosenior said the earlier business is done the better as it gives players and coaches alike the chance to settle down with what they’re working with before competing in a highly competitive division.

It sounds as if Rosenior is as calm as you’ll get a manager at this stage in pre-season with that suggesting the club aren’t too far away from getting some of those deals over the line.

Hull City’s proactiveness in the window is once again a statement of intent and should Rosenior get what he wants Hull City may be in for a highly successful campaign.

Some of the football played under Rosenior was very impressive so it doesn’t seem they’ll encounter the same issues as the start of last season, but you can never be sure and it’s vital they get off to a fast start this time around.