Watford set sights on Aston Villa’s Brazilian powerhouse and 24-year-old Moldovan talisman

Watford have identified two striker targets in the form of Aston Villa man Wesley and Beitar Jerusalem star Ion Nicolaescu, as per the Daily Mail.

Watford have made four new signings so far this summer, bringing in Rhys Healey, Tom Ince, Jake Livermore and Giorgi Chakvetadze. More additions are needed though as Valerien Ismael prepares his squad for the new Championship season.

At striker, the Hornets currently have new signing Healey, returning loanee Vakoun Bayo, Ashley Fletcher and 19-year-old Jorge Cabezas. We could see movement on that front soon though, with two new strikers linked with the club.

The Daily Mail claims that Watford have spoken to forgotten Aston Villa man Wesley and Moldovan hotshot Nicolaescu.

Wesley, 26, is back on these shores after a difficult stint in Spain with Levante and his deal is up next summer and could head to Vicarage Road on loan. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Nicolaescu comes into this summer off the back of 19 goals and 10 assists in 46 games for Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.

Two new strikers?

If Wesley and Nicolaescu were both to join, you would think one or two strikers would leave Watford. Time will tell just who they are though and whether or not these rumours will develop into anything more serious.

Brazilian striker Wesley has had some tough times since leaving Club Brugge. He’s played for a number of clubs after struggling for game time with Villa but his powerful presence at the top of the pitch could make him a nuisance as he looks to get his career back on the right track.

Nicolaescu looks like a player on the up and one who could made a step to a bigger league though. He’s been prolific with Beitar Jerusalem and in the Moldovan national side, netting 12 in 34 for his country. He too is out of contract next summer and while he’s not got experience in a top league, he could be a player worth taking a gamble on after such a productive 2022/23 season.