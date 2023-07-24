Watford close to securing key player’s future amid recent Championship transfer interest claims

Watford are in advanced talks over a new contract with Daniel Bachmann, it has been said by TEAMtalk.

Watford goalkeeper Bachmann had to wait patiently for his chance in the starting XI at Vicarage Road but he has been the starting ‘keeper for a little while now. He has kept 29 clean sheets in 86 games for the Hornets since signing in 2017 and missed only one Championship game last season.

Question marks have surrounded his future recently though. His contract is up next summer and it was claimed earlier this month that the Austrian international was drawing admiring glances from other Championship clubs.

Now though, TEAMtalk has claimed talks between Watford and Bachmann are ongoing over a new contract.

The discussions are at an advanced stage as the club look to tie down the services of their no.1 on a long-term basis.

The signing of a new contract would almost certainly end any chance of a summer exit.

One to hold onto

Bachmann has proven himself as a valuable asset at this level and losing him would have been a big blow for Watford, especially if he was to move onto a divisional rival amid recent claims of Championship interest.

It looks as though he’ll be staying put at Vicarage Road though and he’ll be hoping the new season sees him maintain his starting role. Over the course of 68 games in this division, Bachmann has kept 29 clean sheets, conceding 64 times.

In terms of competition for his starting spot there is Ben Hamer and Maduka Okoye. Hamer has a vast amount of experience at this level but has been serving as backup since his arrival while Nigerian shot-stopper Okoye’s opportunities have been seriously limited since arriving as a promising shot-stopper.