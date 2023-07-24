Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of released former PL man

Sheffield Wednesday don’t appear likely to pursuit a deal for defender Achraf Lazaar this summer, as per The Star.

Lazaar, 31, is a free agent following a stint in Italy’s third tier with Novara. The left sided defender made just seven appearances across all competitions for the Italian side as they reached the Serie C play-offs.

The former Morocco international has had spells in England before featuring for Newcastle United, Watford and even having a short loan spell at the Owls in the 2018/19 campaign.

Lazaar worked under new Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road and reports in Italy began linking the defender with a move to Hillsborough this summer, but it has now been claimed those reports are wide of the mark and Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to pursuit a deal as things stand.

A lot of work to do

The Owls haven’t quite had the summer they would’ve been expecting following their League One promotion back in May.

Darren Moore’s departure meant the club had to seek a new manager unexpectedly and Munoz is yet to really get his teeth into the summer market.

Sheffield Wednesday are entering a very competitive Championship division and just the one signing so far suggests the club may struggle to make the jump up this year.

There is still time left in the window, but the season begins in less than two weeks and getting off to a positive start is always handy to avoid chasing teams later down the line.

It remains to be seen whether Munoz can be the man to guide the Owls to second tier stability, but as things stand it does appear like the club are still someway off Championship standard and that may end in them fighting at the wrong end of the table this campaign.