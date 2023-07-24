‘They could be in trouble’ – How will QPR fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

QPR are at a bit of a crossroads. But despite a tough 2022/23, there’s a slight sense of optimism ahead of the new campaign.

Asmir Begovic’s recent arrival on a free transfer suggests that QPR are ready to compete in the transfer market this summer.

It’s not been a blockbuster summer so far for the R’s but they’ve got a few irons in the fire, and with a few new faces over the line it could make for a decent summer transfer window.

Gareth Ainsworth has a huge task on his hands going into next season. But how do our writers think his side will fare next season?

Here, our writers say how they think QPR will fare in the Championship next season…

Luke Phelps

“At the start of the summer, I was thinking relegation for QPR. And whilst I don’t think they’ll be right up there next time round, I think they might perform better than many expect them to.

“Ainsworth, despite having a very thin squad and a squad lacking in certain areas, looks to be putting together a really harmonious and hard-working side and that can count for a lot in the Football League.

“Much more is needed before September 1st – a couple of centre-backs and a couple of strikers would be nice – but I think QPR can hold their own next season.

“If they fail in the summer transfer market though, they could be in trouble.”

Prediction: Bottom half

James Ray

“It has been a tough start to life for Ainsworth at QPR but in the end, he got just about enough out of his side to keep them in the league. I feel the team will be tighter after coming through those struggles and if there’s anything we know about Ainsworth it’s that he can make his squads into a real team, investing into them as people and not just as players.

“That gives me confidence that they’ll have enough to survive, but I can still see them being in the fight against relegation.

“They’re in dire need of some more fresh faces if they’re to push any further up the Championship table. So while they might struggle again, I think they’ll have enough to steer clear of the drop, maybe finishing around 18th.”

Prediction: Fighting for survival