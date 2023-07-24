‘There or thereabouts’ – How will Southampton fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Southampton will be one of the favourites for promotion from the Championship next season, following their relegation from the top flight last time round.

Southampton enjoyed a prolonged period in the Premier League. But now it’s a new dawn for the Saints, under a new and exciting manager in Russell Martin who’ll no doubt be tasked with eventually returning the south coast club to the top flight.

His appointment took a long time to go through but he’s since made a couple of impressive signings in Shea Charles and Ryan Manning, with more looking likely to follow before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

Here, our writers have their say on how they think the Saints will perform in 2023/24…

Luke Phelps

“Aside from Leicester City, I think Southampton are the next standout team ahead of next season. The likes of Leeds United have too much work to do on their squad and whilst the Saints have work to do as well, I think they have enough players on their books now to really challenge next time round.

“They’ve still got to get the futures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia sorted, but once they do then Martin can hopefully have a bit more funding for the transfer market, with some areas still in definite need of bolstering.

“It’ll take some time for Martin’s style of play to really come together at the club, but Martin knows this league well now and he’s now got a squad dotted with Premier League talent, with a bit more resources behind him too. I’m thinking Southampton will be there or thereabouts in the title race next season.”

Prediction: Automatic promotion

James Ray

“While Southampton will almost certainly lose some of their standout players before the window ends, I think their squad is best prepared for Championship football in comparison to fellow relegated sides Leicester City and Leeds United.

“That could give them the edge in the title race. However, this is a big test for new boss Russell Martin. I believe he’s destined to manage in the top-flight and rate him highly as a manager but he still divides opinion, so success here is pivotal given the expectations and some of the players at his disposal.

“More signings are needed but they could start to flow when some big names move on. If Martin can get his ethos and philosophy embedded early on and some fresh faces through the doors, this could be a great season for the Saints. I can certainly see them getting top-six at the least and believe they’ve got what it takes to return to the Premier League automatically.”

Prediction: Automatic promotion