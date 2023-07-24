‘The dominant side’ – How will Leicester City fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Leicester City go into the 2023/24 season under the management of Enzo Maresca, marking the start of a new chapter in the club’s history.

And despite last season’s relegation, there seems to be a sense of optimism around the club right now.

Maresca looks like an intriguing appointment and he’s made some decent signings so far too, with many tipping Leicester to be one of the early – if not the earliest – title contenders for the next campaign.

Here, our writers have their say on Leicester City and predict whereabouts they’ll finish in the Championship next season…

Luke Phelps

“I expect the three relegated teams to be in and around the top two next season. They add an extra level of quality to the league but all three have a lot to do this summer. Leicester though got their manager in place before all three and they’ve made some strong signings in the transfer market too, so I’m starting to think Leicester will be right up there next season.

“Their situation right now is a lot like Burnley’s was last season – going into the new season under new management, with a new vision in place and with some new players in the side too. And like Burnley last season, I think it’ll take a few game weeks for Leicester to really start performing, but after that I think they’ll be the dominant side.

“Unless the likes of Leeds and Southampton can pull off some huge signings in the next month or so, I think it’s the Foxes’ title to lose.”

Predicted outcome: Automatic promotion

James Ray

“There’s still plenty of time left in the transfer window for their ranks to change more but the Foxes will certainly boast one of the division’s stronger squads come the start of the new season. That should stand them in good stead in what should be a campaign in the upper reaches of the table.

“You have to think that a side of Leicester City’s stature will be right in the automatic promotion fight and as it stands, they’re probably mu favourites for the title.

“We could see some surprise contenders emerge from the chasing pack but I think Leicester will do as well as everyone is anticipating. They still need a few more new signings but I can see the Foxes returning to the Premier League via the automatic promotion spots and believe anyone will do well to beat them to the title.”

Predicted outcome: League winners