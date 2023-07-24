Swindon Town face Championship and League One competition for target

Swindon Town are in talks with the free agent over a potential switch to League Two ahead of the new season, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The Robins may now have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to lure the defender to the County Ground.

Football Insider claim some unnamed teams from the two leagues above the Robins have expressed ‘interest’ in landing the player.

Swindon face battle

Edwards would be an ideal addition for Swindon if they were able to get a deal over the line. The 29-year-old is a vastly experienced player and has made 315 appearances in his career to date.

He has a big decision to make on where to go next following his departure from Dundee United earlier this summer. His contract with the Terrors expired at the end of June and he was released following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Edwards would be guaranteed a regular starting spot if he was to put pen-to-paper with the Robins. However, if he wanted to join a club in either the Championship or League One he may have to battle for his spot in the starting XI.

He started out at Blackburn Rovers but never made a first-team appearance during his time in Lancashire. Instead, he had various loan stints away from Ewood Park at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield as a youngster before permanent spells at Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool.

The Liverpool-born man then joined Dundee United three years ago and has since been a key player for them as he considers his next club.