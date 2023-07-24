Sunderland star’s transfer frustrations emerge as PL club fails with latest bid

Burnley have had another bid rejected for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke this time in excess of £10million, as per TEAMTalk.

Clarke, 22, made 47 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season including two in the play-offs. The former Leeds United winger scored nine and assisted 12 in league outings and impressed Black Cats supporters with his performances.

The York-born attacker has been subject to interest for quite a while this summer with Burnley and other Premier League clubs having made several bids already, all of which have been rejected.

Clarke was a pivotal part of Sunderland’s success last season and was one of Tony Mowbray’s most consistent performers over the full campaign.

Now, it is being reported the Clarets have failed once again at meeting Sunderland’s asking price and the report goes onto say Clarke wants a move away as he looks to establish himself as a player at the top level.

It’s worth noting The Athletic reported earlier this month that Burnley were unlikely to pull off a deal for Clarke this summer through differences in the player’s valuation.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Contrasting reports

It wasn’t long ago that Clarke’s agent claimed the 22-year-old was enjoying life on Wearside and not pushing for a move away, so it seems unlikely he is now unhappy with the situation in the north east.

Kristjaan Speakman is running a tight ship at Sunderland and the fact of the matter is no player will leave Sunderland if their asking price isn’t reached and whilst Sunderland’s exact valuation for Clarke isn’t known it appears Burnley are knowingly low-balling the Championship side.

There’s still plenty of time left in the window for this situation to change, but at the moment Clarke still appears quite settled at Sunderland and the latest report shouldn’t be a huge concern for Sunderland supporters.

Vincent Kompany’s side are clearly big admirers of Clarke, but this situation is becoming quite annoying for Sunderland and they’ll be hoping Burnley either make a more serious offer or move onto other targets.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one develops and whether Clarke remains a Sunderland player beyond this summer transfer window.