‘Struggle to improve’ – How will Hull City fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Hull City enjoyed a solid 2023/24 campaign, finishing the season in 15th and 14 points above the drop zone.

It was Hull City’s first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali, and it was also a season which saw Liam Rosenior installed as manager half-way through.

Going into what is his first summer in charge, business has been slightly slow, but there’s still hope that the Tigers can bring in several fresh faces before the summer transfer shuts on September 1st.

Here, our writers predict how well Hull City will fare in the 2023/24 Championship campaign…

Luke Phelps

“Hull City is a difficult one to predict. They did well last season and they have a very good coach in Rosenior, though the Tigers definitely had their flaws and improvements to be made this summer.

“And their transfer business has been very slow so far. Hull need some attacking additions and Rosenior is still waiting on that, though there’s still plenty of time to get their business over the line.

“If they can, then I expect Hull to finish in and around the same place as they did last time. There’s a bit more competition in the Championship next time round and I think Hull will struggle to improve on their last finish.

“Still, I think they’ll finish well above the drop zone.”

Prediction: Mid-table

James Ray

“Hull City’s ambitions are no secret. Ilicali will want his side to push up the table this season and the eventual goal is to get back to the Premier League. However, there’s plenty of work to be done before the Tigers can fight for promotion.

“There is still time for them to make some eye-catching signings like they did last season and with a full season under Rosenior, the hope will be that he can kick on with his squad. However, I can see them finishing around the same area.

“I’ll predict them to end around mid-table too, but with some new signings they could break into the lower end of the top-half.”

Prediction: Mid-table