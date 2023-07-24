Striker target set for Euro move and more: Sunderland transfer rumours from the last week of the window

It’s been another week of Sunderland transfer rumours, but the Black Cats haven’t signed anyone new for a few weeks now.

Jenson Seelt was the last new player to arrive at the Stadium of Light and that will be a month ago this week. Sunderland though looked to be close to signing Rijeka striker Matija Frigan, though that move is now in doubt.

Sunderland had seen a bid rejected for the Croatian U21 striker and the latest on this front is that Frigan is set to sign for Belgian side Westerlo.

Elsewhere, Sunderland are also being stalled in their pursuit of Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda. The 18-year-old Spaniard currently plays for Ligue 2 side Sichaux and it was reported that Sunderland had agreed a deal to sign the striker, but for Sochaux upping their asking price at the last minute.

The last name being linked is midfielder Gideon Granstrom. Reports in Sweden say that the 17-year-old who currently plays for Swedish outfit Djurgardens is on trial with the Black Cats ahead of a possible move to Wearside.

Elsewhere, Ross Stewart continues to be linked with a move away. He’s being linked with a number of Championship clubs as he enters the final year of his Black Cats deal, but Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon yesterday that Southampton are the ones looking most likely to sign him this summer.

Lastly, Lynden Gooch has also been linked with a move away. An exclusive report from Sunderland Nation last week revealed that Championship clubs QPR, Preston North End, and Alex Neil’s Stoke City are all keen on the American.

Sunderland look like they have a fair few targets in the cross hairs then, but they also seem to be hitting a few stumbling blocks along the way.