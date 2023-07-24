Stoke City target hands in transfer request following Potters’ reported seven-figure offer

Tchamadeu, 19, has been linked with a summer move to Stoke City from League Two outfit Colchester United.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account earlier this morning that the Potters have offered £1million for Tchamadeu, who is in the final year of his deal at Colchester.

And Football Insider are now claiming that the wing-back has handed in a transfer request in a bid to get his summer move to the bet365 Stadium over the line.

Tchamadeu could become Stoke City’s seventh summer signing after Wolves duo Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho both joined on loan yesterday.

Last season, the right-sided Tchamadeu featured 41 times in League Two, scoring five goals and assisting two more.

Move in the offing?

Stoke City certainly look eager to land Tchamadeu this summer, and the player looks determined to make the move as well.

But this apparent price tag looks to be a stumbling block and the longer it drags on, the more unlikely it’ll become for all involved.

Whether or not the Potters can offer any more money remains to be seen. But with Tchamadeu handing in a transfer request, it really throws his future at Colchester into jeopardy.

Now it could be all down to Stoke and on finalising a fee with Colchester. If they can do that then a move looks inevitable, and it would make for a very exciting signing for Stoke and an exciting move for Tchamadeu as well.

Stoke City’s 2023/24 kicks off at home against Rotherham United next month.