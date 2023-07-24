Stockport County cast eyes over free agent in pre-season friendly

Stockport County have brought in Nicky Featherstone on trial following his exit from Hartlepool United, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Stockport County are casting their eyes over the free agent midfielder as they prepare for their upcoming League Two season.

Featherstone, 34, cut ties with Hartlepool at the end of last term after they were relegated to the National League and is weighing up his next move in the game.

The Hartlepool Mail report that he played for the Hatters in their 4-0 loss to Championship side Huddersfield Town over the weekend at Edgeley Park.

Stockport taking look at midfielder

Featherstone would inject more experience into Stockport’s ranks if they decide to hand him a deal. He has made 542 appearances in his career in all competitions to date and has found the net on 22 occasions.

However, this trial spell is likely just to be to help him keep up his fitness levels at this stage. He played under the Hatters’ boss Dave Challinor at Hartlepool and his former manager may just be doing him a favour to get his sharpness up.

Featherstone rose up through the youth ranks at Hull City and went on to play 16 times for the Tigers. He left East Yorkshire in 2011 and had spells at Hereford United, Walsall, Scunthorpe United and Harrogate Town before joining the Pools in 2014.

The Goole-born man went on to become a key player during his time in the North East and played 380 games, chipping in with 22 goals. He played a key role in their promotion from the fifth tier under Challinor in 2021 via the play-off final.

Stockport have been busy so far this summer and have brought in the likes of Ibou Touray, Jordan Smith and Nick Powell as they now keep an eye on Featherstone.