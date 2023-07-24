Significant update emerges on Leeds United transfer target’s situation amid German interest

Leeds United transfer target Alexander Nubel is set to join VfB Stuttgart on loan, reporter Florian Plettenberg has said.

Leeds United look as though they’ll be in need of a new goalkeeper and reports have said that Bayern Munich man Nubel was one on the radar at Elland Road.

However, there has been German competition for his signature and trusted German reporter Plettenberg has now issued a big update on the battle for his signature.

Plettenberg says in his tweet that the move is a “done deal” and that there is “total agreement” between Bayern and Stuttgart. He adds detail by saying that the move is for a €1m loan fee with no option to buy.

❗️Excl. News #Nübel: DONE DEAL and TOTAL AGREEMENT between the clubs now. He will join @VfB ✅ ➡️ One-year-loan without an option to buy

➡️ Loan fee €1m. It’s done. Nübel will leave Bayern immediately. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/lk9mWWpNMW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2023

Leeds United miss out on Nubel prize

Leeds United are in the market for a goalkeeper. Regular, first-choice stopper Illan Meslier was dropped toward the end of last season, replaced by his understudy Joel Robles.

Robles has since left Elland Road – he was only ever a temporary signing. There are doubts over Meslier’s future at the club, although he did feature in Saturday’s friendly against Monaco.

With the new Championship season rapidly approaching, Leeds United do need to get their goalkeeping house in order. It needs to be one of Farke’s priorities and if Meslier is to move on, then there really are limited options in goal. Youngster Kristoffer Klaesson may well be called upon and beyond him, the Whites will have no choice but to dip into the youth ranks.

However, with Nubel going for a relatively small loan fee, one cannot help but think that Daniel Farke’s side has missed out here. He would have been a shrewd addition given his pedigree but now, Leeds have now choice but to look elsewhere.