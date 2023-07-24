Report shares exciting update on potential new arrival at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday target Juan Delgado is now in the country ahead of a potential move to the Owls, as per The Star.

Delgado, 30, is a versatile player who can play anywhere down the right side of the pitch. The Chile international played 31 times for Paços Ferreira in Portugal’s second tier last season getting one assist in the league.

New Owls boss Xisco Munoz is familiar with Delgado from his time working as assistant manager at Gimnàstic de Tarragona. Munoz is yet to make a mark on Sheffield Wednesday’s squad in terms of transfers, but that appears as if it’s about to change.

The Star are reporting that Delgado is now in England and it’s increasingly likely he will become their second signing of the summer if all goes to plan.

Still a long way off

Sheffield Wednesday have been promoted back to the Championship at a time where the competition is more fierce than ever and summer business is more important than ever.

The Owls so far have made just the one signing in Reece James this summer and their squad is still arguably a long way off what is needed to be able to stabilise and compete in England’s second tier.

Munoz has a big job on his hands this season, but the arrival of Delgado would suggest he’s beginning to get what he wants in the market.

The 2023/24 campaign begins in less than two weeks time and whilst the window extends beyond that it’s better for clubs to have a large part of their business concluded before the season to give the squad the best chance of hitting the ground running.

It will be hoped Delgado is the first of many Munoz signings this summer as the Owls prepare for their first outing back in the Championship at home against newly-relegated Southampton.