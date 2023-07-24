Rotherham United keeping tabs on free agent attacker

Rotherham United are keeping tabs on Andre Green on trial, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are casting their eyes over the free agent winger ahead of a potential move ahead of the new Championship season.

Green, 24, is available for nothing following his departure from Slovan Bratislava at the end of last campaign and will be considering his options.

The Rotherham Advertiser report that he played for the Millers in their 4-2 pre-season friendly win over League Two side Mansfield Town over the weekend.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Rotherham option emerges

Green would be a decent option for Rotherham if they decide to offer him a deal for next term. He would inject more quality into their attacking ranks and would give them more competition and depth on the wing.

The Millers have lost key attacker Chiedozie Ogbene this summer and could do with some more reinforcements at the top end of the pitch to ensure that they are a threat to opponents. The Republic of Ireland international has been snapped up by Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Green rose up through the academy at Aston Villa and went on to make 48 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with two goals, and was part of their side who won promotion to the top flight in 2019 under Dean Smith. He also had loan spells away from Villa Park at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic to get experience.

Sheffield Wednesday snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2020 but he struggled to make an impact at Hillsborough. He played 15 games for the Owls before heading to Slovakia.

Green managed to find his feet in the Slovak Super Liga and fired 23 goals in 74 outings altogether for Slovan Bratislava and is now ready for his next challenge as Rotherham take a look.