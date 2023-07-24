QPR interested in swoop for Premier League attacker, reporter claims

QPR are keen on Chelsea winger Harvey Vale, reports Darren Witcoop.

QPR are interested in luring the youngster to Loftus Road ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Vale, 19, spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Hull City in the Championship but struggled to make an impact in East Yorkshire.

Nevertheless, The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has claimed on Twitter that he has emerged on the Hoops’ list of potential arrival in this window (see tweet below).

QPR confident of signing 2/3 players before start of season. Wycombe defender Chris Forino, free agent Morgan Fox as mentioned today by @WestLondonSport and a young PL midfield loan. Brighton’s Marc Leonard and Chelsea’s Harvey Vale on the list of potential arrivals #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 23, 2023

QPR target emerges

QPR could see Vale as someone to bolster their attacking options ahead of next term. The Hoops struggled last term and need to bolster their ranks under Gareth Ainsworth if they are to avoid having another season of struggle in the second tier.

The England youth international was given the green light to head out the exit door at Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis when Hull came calling on the summer deadline day last year to get some experience under his belt. However, he couldn’t get into the Tigers’ team under both Shota Arveladze and Liam Rosenior.

Vale made three appearances during his stint at the MKM Stadium, two of which came in the league, before heading back to Chelsea last winter. He then stayed put with the Blues during the second-half of the campaign.

The teenager was at Fulham from 2010 to 2016 before linking up with Chelsea and has since been a regular for his current club at various youth levels. He has now made five first-team appearances for the Blues but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying put or heading back out on loan with QPR reportedly in the frame to land him next after his unsuccessful Hull switch.