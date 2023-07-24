Portsmouth swoop for new goalkeeper ‘quite far advanced’, says Mousinho

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has claimed his side are close to signing a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Portsmouth finished 8th last season in League One. Mousinho’s side went 11 games unbeaten to end the campaign but still found themselves seven points outside of the top six.

Pompey have struggled to get over the line for quite a while now in the third tier, but their summer business so far this window has been impressive and it seems they are in a very good position to go on and have a successful campaign this time around.

Mousinho’s side have been one of the most active in England’s third tier so far this summer and the latest update suggests they aren’t slowing down. Speaking to The News, Mousinho has admitted his side are closing in on a deal for a keeper and it could be finalised by tomorrow’s friendly against AFC Wimbledon. He said:

“We are in talks with a goalkeeper and quite far advanced, so hopefully that player can get minutes on Tuesday and also Saturday.

“That will also mean we can get Josh and Toby out on loan. We’ve talked about the strategy with goalkeepers, we want to get the two goalkeepers out on loan so they can have the full season.

“However, we then need someone that can come in and has played some league games.

“It’s really important to us that we actually have that box ticked if anything should happen to Will. We also want them to compete and keep pushing Will for that number one spot.

“It’s a player that has enough in the tank that, if anything should happen, he can step in and be decent enough at this level.” Making the right moves Mousinho clearly knows what he wants when it comes to his keepers this summer. Should this deal go through it appears Toby Steward and Joshua Oluwayemi will be sent out on loan to get regular senior experience under their belt. It remains to be seen who this goalkeeper is but Mousinho admits he has experience at this sort of level and that makes him the ideal backup for Will Norris ensuring healthy competition meaning neither keeper should settle or relax this season.

Pompey have two friendlies this coming week and it will be the first chance for fans to see both Norris and their new signing in competition should the deal be completed as expected.

It will be interesting to see if this year is finally the year Pompey manage to get out of League One and a positive start is crucial after what has been a very good summer window.