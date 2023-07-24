Norwich City in pole position to sign goal-scoring midfielder from Swiss club

Norwich City look set to sign Switzerland international Christian Fassnacht, as per Derbund (Via Pink Un).

Fassnacht, 29, scored an impressive eight goals and assisted another seven in 28 league outings for Young Boys last season.

The versatile midfielder can play across anywhere in midfield and even across the front line as well.

It was released yesterday afternoon that the midfielder had been released from the squad to conduct contract talks with a club abroad.

Not long after it was reported that Fassnacht had told teammates he was off to join Norwich City in the Championship with a move looking likely to now happen.

An exciting capture

Fassnacht very rarely goes a season without an impressive goal contribution and in any side competing at any level a consistent goal scoring midfielder is a very handy thing to have.

The 29-year-old is heading towards the backend of his career, but his experience will be handy in the Canaries’ dressing room as they try and target a top six finish this season in the second tier.

David Wagner is the man tasked with delivering that and a busy summer window so far shows their intent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Fassnacht deal looks to be moving quite quickly and could well be finalised well before the first game of the season and that will only help their chances as it gives the squad more chance to settle before the season begins.

Norwich City weren’t miles away from the top six last season, but they will have to be more ruthless this time around if they want any chance of returning to the top tier.

They begin their campaign with a home clash against Hull City in two weeks time.