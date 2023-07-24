New report issues update on Newcastle United’s chase of Southampton star after failed £30m bid

Newcastle United will make another effort to sign Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, the Daily Mail has said.

Southampton have seen a string of their standout players linked with moves away this summer and 20-year-old full-back Livramento is one who has drawn Premier League interest.

Strong links with a move to Newcastle United have circulated but just when it was being claimed that a deal was close, cold water was poured on those reports. Livramento was involved in the Saints’ pre-season friendly against Reading, emphasising that the exit wasn’t as close as initially believed.

Now though, fresh reports have issued an update on the situation.

The Daily Mail states that the Magpies will make a new push to bring Livramento in before deciding whether or not to turn their attention to alternative options. Southampton want £40m, while Newcastle have been trying to get a deal done for £30m.

Livramento has a contract at St. Mary’s until 2026.

A high demand

Livramento is tipped for a big future and had he not come off the back of a season on the sidelines, an asking price of £40m could have been more feasible. However, despite how bright a talent he is, Newcastle United may well see better value in other targets.

That could work in Southampton’s favour as they look to go into next season with a squad strong enough to win promotion back to the Premier League. Time will tell whether or not a compromise can be found though as Newcastle look to add another right-back.

Livramento enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough campaign with the Saints after signing from Chelsea and although a season on the sidelines has seen his momentum slowed, his stock remains high and he still looks on course for a bright career.