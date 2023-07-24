‘Narrowly missing out’ – How will Preston fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

Preston North End will be hoping to make up the six point gap between them and the play-offs this season.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th last season in the second tier following a poor run of form to end the season.

The Lilywhites went their last five games of the season failing to pickup a win in a run of form which really cost them a chance to finish inside the top six.

It was the story of their season really with consistency an issue throughout, but there were signs Lowe had gotten his side performing well enough to mount a top six push.

Here, our writers have their say on Preston North End and predict whereabouts they’ll finish in the Championship next season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Preston North End took a while to get going last season, but once they did they found themselves a tough side to beat and a side who could cause even the best in the division problems.

“Lowe appeared to have finally worked out the best way for his Preston North End side to play and whilst that’s probably true they did lack consistency throughout the season. Their business so far this summer has been positive and there doesn’t seem to be any signs of them slowing down, but they aren’t the only side strengthening in hopes of a top six push this campaign.

“Preston North End’s ability to be hard to beat will be crucial and likely the difference between a repeat of last year and finally getting over the line. However, I just think the competition this season will be too much for them and they’ll find themselves narrowly missing out again this time around.”

Prediction: Top half

Luke Phelps

“I think last season was Preston’s best chance of finishing in the top six for a while, and I’m not sure that kind of chance is going to come again soon.

“They’ve made their typical few signigns so far this summer and will no doubt bring in a few more before the end of the summer window, though whether they’ll have the quality to match the rest of the league next season remains to be seen.

“Next time round, there must be at least 10 teams in Preston’s position – mid-table but fancying their chances of finishing in the top six.

“I really think Preston’s chances depend on what kind of players they bring in this summer and in January. Other than that, I think it’s mid-table for the Lilywhites.”