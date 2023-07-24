MK Dons keeping tabs on international defender

MK Dons are taking a look at Tommy Smith following his exit from Colchester United, as detailed in a report by the MK Citizen.

MK Dons are keeping tabs on the defender on trial as they prepare for life back in League Two next season.

Smith, 33, is a free agent after cutting ties with Colchester United at the end of the last campaign.

The MK Citizen report that he was at the Dons’ pre-season camp in Germany as he hunts for a new club for the new campaign.

Option for MK Dons

Smith would inject some useful experience into MK Dons’ squad if they decide to lodge a contract offer for him. He has made 455 appearances in his career to date and has chipped in with 33 goals from the back.

He started out at Ipswich Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster after loan spells away from Portman Road at Stevenage, Brentford and Colchester to gain experience. The Macclesfield-born man went on to play 267 games for the Tractor Boys before leaving them in 2018 to move to America.

Colorado Rapids snapped him up and he spent two years in the MLS before heading back to England. Smith had a brief spell at Sunderland before Colchester brought him back.

Smith played 94 times for the U’s over the past few campaigns but they decided not to extend his stay when his deal expired at the end of June and he will now be hoping to earn a switch to MK Dons under Graham Alexander.

He spent part of his youth in New Zealand and holds dual nationality. That means he is eligible to play for their national team and he has made 50 caps to date.