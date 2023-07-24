‘Mid-table is calling’ – How will West Brom fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

West Brom are heading into their first full season under the watch of Carlos Corberan.

The Spanish coach helped lift West Brom from inside the relegation zone after 16 games to a top half finish before the end of the campaign. The Baggies were a force to be reckoned with as soon as Corberan arrived, but they didn’t quite have enough to push inside the top six last time around.

They’ll be aiming for a play-off finish this year, but they will need more reinforcements to do so in what looks set to be one of the most competitive Championship divisions in a long time.

Here, our writers have their say on West Brom and predict whereabouts they’ll finish in the Championship next season…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“West Brom looked a completely new outfit following the departure of Steve Bruce with the Baggies playing some good stuff and putting together runs of games where nobody could really compete with them.

“So far this summer they’ve seen several members of their squad depart and have only added two new faces to their ranks. For me, as of yet they haven’t done enough to keep up with the many other sides who are strengthening ahead of a push towards the top six this season.

“I think West Brom will be there or thereabouts this season, but I don’t think they have enough to be comfortable at any point inside the top six. However, given Corberan’s success so far during his time at the helm I can see him making up the gap to the top six and sneaking his side in it come the end of the campaign.”

Prediction: Top six

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Luke Phelps

“West Brom, in my opinion, have fallen well far behind this summer. They needed new players but they’ve not got any, and they’ve sold one of their best players in Dara O’Shea, with Nathaniel Chalobah expected to follow.

“Unless the Baggies can pull off some impossible signings in the last weeks and days of the window, I think they’re in for a tough season.

“Corberan looks set to rely on youth players and on loan players which is going to be tough for them. But in Corberan, I think West Brom have one of the leading tacticians in the Championship.

“So with him at the helm, West Brom always have a chance. But realistically, I think mid-table is calling for West Brom.”

Prediction: Mid-table