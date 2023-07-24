‘Lost momentum’ – How will Sheffield Wednesday fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a turbulent summer but the hope will be that they’re in shipshape for the start of the season next month.

Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Darren Moore after a remarkable play-off run saw them secure promotion. An uncertain period followed before Xisco Munoz was named as his replacement, returning to English shores for the first time since he left Watford in 2021.

There is plenty of work to do before the season begins though, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

Here, some of our writers predict how Sheffield Wednesday will fare in the 2023/24 Championship season…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of impressing upon their return to the Championship will depend massively on how the final weeks of their transfer window goes. They have some strong players in their ranks that should keep them clear of danger but as it stands, it isn’t looking as promising as it was after the end of last season.

“They’ve lost momentum and new signings are needed to build some up again. I really rate the appointment of Munoz and I believe that with the right backing, he can get the Owls up the table.

“However, upon their return to the second-tier, I don’t think they’ll pull up many trees. It feels harsh to judge them like this when they have a good amount of work left to do in the market but for now, I can see them finishing in the bottom half. Maybe around 15th.”

Prediction: Bottom half

Luke Phelps

“It’s looking pretty desperate right now. Before Moore left, hopes were high that the Owls would make a number of summer signings, but they’re prolonged search for his successor came at a crucial time in the transfer window.

“Munoz has a huge task on his hands and to be honest, whilst it seems like a steady appointment, I’m not sure if it’s one that sees them really flourish in the league next season.

“It obviously depends on the types of players he can get in and even if he can sign a lot of new names, it’s so close to the start of the season that it’ll be winter time before the team starts to gel.

“Best case scenario for Wednesday, I think anyway, is Championship survival – and I think that depends on how well the other teams do.”

Prediction: Bottom six