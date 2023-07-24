Leeds United making checks on emerging Swiss defender after breakthrough campaign

Leeds United are keeping an eye on BSC Young Boys centre-back Aurele Amenda, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Leeds United are in need of further additions after adding Ethan Ampadu to their ranks. Much of the focus has been on players who could move on from Elland Road this summer but with the start of the campaign now just a matter of weeks away, new signings are needed.

Plenty of players have been linked with the Whites to no avail and now, fresh links with a new talent have emerged.

The Daily Mail claims that Leeds United have been keeping an eye in BSC Young Boys’ 19-year-old centre-back Amenda.

After floating around the first-team in the first half of last season, the Swiss youth international made a starting role his own in the second half of the season. He started the last six Swiss Super League games as they won the title, taking himself to 26 first-team appearances for the club.

Another new star?

Leeds United have shown a liking for recruiting promising young players before they really burst onto the scene and a move for Amenda could see them repeat that trick. He’s made an impressive breakthrough in Switzerland and before top clubs start sniffing around, the Whites could pull of an eye-catching coup.

Centre-back is one position Leeds definitely need to add to sooner rather than later and Amenda could be a great player to consider. For now though, he’s only been checked on and it remains to be seen whether or not the interest will be advancing any time soon.

At 194cm, Amenda is already a physical presence at the back, offering a pace that helps him in recovery as well as when carrying the ball forward from defence. While young and fairly inexperienced at the top, he looks to have the traits that could make him a success with Leeds United if they choose to escalate their interest.