‘Interested’: Southampton eyeing Leicester City man who’s in the final year of his contract

Southampton are ‘interested in a possible’ deal for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, says Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

News of Southampton’s interest in Leicester City man Choudhury, 25, was reported earlier this summer. It was revealed that the Englishman was a possible target for the Saints this summer but that no move had yet been made.

And Dorsett has now reiterated Southampton’s interest in Choudhury, adding that Saints boss Russell Martin is a fan of Choudhury who shone on loan at Watford last time round.

Dorsett also adds that Leicester boss Enzo Maresca sees Choudhury as a useful player ahead of next season and that the Foxes are keen on extending his stay at the club – his current deal expires next summer.

#SaintsFC interested in possible deal for #lcfc midfielder Hamza Choudhury. Russell Martin a long term admirer, but Enzo Maresca wants him as part of squad for Champs. No bid yet, and it’s thought Leicester keen to discuss new deal, with one year left on Choudhury contract. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) July 24, 2023

Choudhury, a product of the Foxes youth academy, has so far racked up 84 total appearances for Leicester City with two goals and two assists in that time.

Last season he made 37 Championship appearances for Watford and put in some good performances during what was a successful loan spell, but Leicester’s relegation meant a permanent move to Vicarage Road was always unlikely.

A likely signing?

Whether or not Choudhury has an important role to play under Maresca next season, it seems unlikely that Leicester would sell a useful player to a Championship rival next season – especially a potential promotion rival in Southampton.

But for Choudhury, this ongoing interest is a credit to him and a credit to how well he performed in the Championship last time round.

Expect him to play a role for the Foxes next season and if he can put in some decent performances, he could quickly solidify his position in what will be a new-look midfield at the King Power stadium.