In demand Leicester City man’s priorities become clear as French club take interest

Pereira, 29, played in just 11 games last time out across all competitions for Leicester City. The former Portugal international contributed one goal and one assist from right back in the Premier League.

The Foxes suffered a disappointing relegation whilst Pereira fought with injuries ruling him out of most of the 2022/23 campaign.

Pereira has been at the King Power Stadium since 2018 and since has been a regular for the club when fit. However, injury issues over the last couple of years have hindered his contribution to the side and following Leicester City’s relegation it seems the full back could be on the move.

Reports are suggesting Pereira is being targeted by Nice in France’s top tier. The 29-year-old spent two seasons there on loan before joining Leicester City and now it is said he wants to leave the club this summer to return to Nice. However a loan move likely won’t interest the English club.

The right time to go

Pereira is a player that would ease through most of the Championship competition, but he’s not getting any younger and his recent injury history suggests he won’t remain fit for the full campaign.

All those factors considered means if the Foxes can get a good deal for their right back it isn’t a bad time for both player and club to move on. Enzo Maresca has utilised Pereira well since his arrival in pre-season, but if the Foxes can bring in a fee for him they could target a younger defender who can be at the club for several years to come.

Leicester City will be hoping for an immediate return to the Premier League this season and so far it seems they’re on the right tracks with their summer business impressing supporters so far.

Maresca will be hoping his squad get off to a good start when they host Coventry City in less than two weeks time.